Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

