Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Cut by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,755,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $$244.15 during midday trading on Friday. 384,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

