Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO remained flat at $$244.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 384,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

