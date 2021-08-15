Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

