Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $207.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

