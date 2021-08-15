Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 12.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $82.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.