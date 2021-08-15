Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lifted by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 12.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $61,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

