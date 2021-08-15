Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. 330,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87.

