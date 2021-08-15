Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87.

