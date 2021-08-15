Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

