Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is We Are One Seven LLC’s 4th Largest Position

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $409.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.