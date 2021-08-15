Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.