Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.96. 2,223,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.