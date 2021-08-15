Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

