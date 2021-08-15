Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.