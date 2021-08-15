Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after acquiring an additional 232,480 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 783,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 718,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 1,575,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.