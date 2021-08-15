Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Boosted by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.1% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,575,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.