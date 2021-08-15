Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Avion Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

Avion Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

