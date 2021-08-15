Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.6% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

