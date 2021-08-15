Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shayne & CO. LLC

Shayne & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

