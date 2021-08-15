Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

