Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.