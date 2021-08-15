Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

