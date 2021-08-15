Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $558,957.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $37.06 or 0.00077821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $24.37 million and $558,957.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00049013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,643.14 or 1.00046666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.03 or 0.00877835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.75 or 0.06977510 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 814,766 coins and its circulating supply is 657,571 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

