Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.32.
Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.