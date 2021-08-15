Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMNGF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

