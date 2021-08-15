Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 252,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 113,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $114.80. 2,533,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

