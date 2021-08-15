Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 5.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Zillow Group worth $122,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 175.7% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 141,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,787 shares of company stock worth $7,714,723 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

