Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.69. 2,960,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

