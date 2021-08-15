Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 36,557 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 150,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

