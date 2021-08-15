Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $37,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 5,503,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

