Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.46 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 778,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,232. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

