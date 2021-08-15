Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $188.70. 1,920,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

