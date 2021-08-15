Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $12.04 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 44,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

