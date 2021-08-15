Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.21. 1,481,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.