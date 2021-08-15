Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $362.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.