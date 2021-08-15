Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 374,800 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

EBAY stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. 17,836,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

