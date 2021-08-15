Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,214 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for 4.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $88,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 5,351,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

