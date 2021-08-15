Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,019. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

