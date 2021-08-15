Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 28,417 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

