Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,672 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.98. 1,219,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

