Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,610 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for about 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 2,443,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.