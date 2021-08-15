Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $231.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,979. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

