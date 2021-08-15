Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Paychex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Paychex by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,938. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

