Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,674 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $125,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

