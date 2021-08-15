Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,585 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.24. 477,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,549. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

