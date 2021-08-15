Vantage Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,842,000. Booking accounts for 2.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Booking as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking stock traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 228,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,591. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,215.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

