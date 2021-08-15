Vantage Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,600 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 9.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Centene worth $192,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $63.07. 4,443,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

