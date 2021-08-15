Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VSTA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.81 million and a PE ratio of -56.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.