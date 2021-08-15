Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

VECO opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -196.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

