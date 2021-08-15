Veil Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

